FY2021 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Boosted by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

HSIC stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

