FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.75.

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 106,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,847. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.16%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

