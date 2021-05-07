FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FBNC stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after buying an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

