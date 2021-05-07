FY2021 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DHT in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DHT. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.82 on Friday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $994.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

