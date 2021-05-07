FY2021 Earnings Forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issued By Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of KKR opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after buying an additional 537,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,787,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

