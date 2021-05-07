FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Kennametal stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

