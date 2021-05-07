FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ichor by 19.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ichor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

