FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.47 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,848,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

