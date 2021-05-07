FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ESXB stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

