Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.8-$900.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.40 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.54.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

