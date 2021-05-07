Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.8-$900.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.40 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $25.07.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
