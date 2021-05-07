Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

FNKO stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 105,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $626,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

