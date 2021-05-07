FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $234.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average of $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

