FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FSD Pharma Inc. produces medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor pharmaceutical grade cannabis; research and development of cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders. FSD Pharma Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

HUGE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,306. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FSD Pharma in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

