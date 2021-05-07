FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 314,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

