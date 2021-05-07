Frontier Price Reaches $2.55 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004447 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $95.53 million and $33.30 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00083823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00792031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,060.06 or 0.08828431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

