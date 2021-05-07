frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,847. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

