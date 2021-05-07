Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $172.23 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,565.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

