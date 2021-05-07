Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE FDP traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,285. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $35,162.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $37,966.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.