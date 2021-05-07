Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Announces Earnings Results

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of FSNUY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,534. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

