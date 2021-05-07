Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Announces Earnings Results

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Frank’s International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,731. The company has a market cap of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Get Frank's International alerts:

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.