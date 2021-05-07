Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,727. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.30.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

