Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.25.

FOXF traded up $9.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Fox Factory by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

