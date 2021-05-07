Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,837 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,170.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,837 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average of $229.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

