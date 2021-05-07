Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at DA Davidson

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $5.35 on Thursday, reaching $211.86. 34,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $211.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

