Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.28

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.28 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 9972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

