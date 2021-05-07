FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

FMC stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. FMC has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

