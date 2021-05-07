Flux Power (FLUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flux Power stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $577,758.40. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

