Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Increased to £147 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £160.45 ($209.63).

Shares of LON FLTR traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting £146.25 ($191.08). 156,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is £145.84. The firm has a market cap of £25.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 510.88. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 9,358 ($122.26) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

