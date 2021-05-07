Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.800 EPS.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. 28,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Fluor has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

