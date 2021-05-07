FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLIDY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FLIDY remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

