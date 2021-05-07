Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FGETF stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.