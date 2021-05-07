Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 million-$7.62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 million.

FSI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 29,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,632. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.52.

FSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Greenridge Global restated a hold rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

