Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 million-$7.62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Greenridge Global reissued a hold rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.25. 29,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

