Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $17.75. Flex shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 156,752 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 352,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 129,686 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after buying an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

