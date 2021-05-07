Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.85. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 3,273 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.