Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at $40,087,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -315.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.18. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

