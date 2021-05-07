Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.00.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42.
In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $7,704,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
