Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $7,704,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

