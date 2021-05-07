Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

NYSE:PNC opened at $198.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.