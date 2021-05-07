Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

