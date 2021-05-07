Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

IQ stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

