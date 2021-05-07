Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

