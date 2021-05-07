First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.