First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

