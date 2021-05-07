First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.28.

Shares of FSLR opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. First Solar has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

