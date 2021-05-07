First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,514. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $543.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

