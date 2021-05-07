First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $66.00 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

