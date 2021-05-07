Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Heartland Financial USA worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

