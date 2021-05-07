Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

