Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

