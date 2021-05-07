Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

